The New Orleans Pelicans will be facing the Boston Celtics, and they'll be getting one of their key players back for the matchup. Trey Murphy III missed the past few games with a left ankle sprain but is listed on the injury report as available. That's big for the Pelicans as Murphy has done it for them on both sides of the ball this season, and they're going to need that while facing a loaded Celtics team.

The one question is if Dejounte Murray will be playing, as he's listed on the injury report with right elbow tendonitis and a right shin contusion. Murray has dealt with injuries earlier in the season and missed most of the games after fracturing his hand.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Dejounte Murray's injury status vs Celtics

Dejounte Murray is listed as questionable against the Celtics, as he's dealing with two injuries. Murray played in the last game for the Pelicans where they defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, and he finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.

The Pelicans have been trying to get into a groove this season after injuries have hurt them for most of the season. All of their star players have missed an extended time at some point, and the chemistry is probably not where they want it to be. Herb Jones has been ruled out indefinitely with an injury, and Brandon Ingram is still working back from an injury as well.

Zion Williamson has returned back to the court, and the hope is that he can stay healthy for the remainder of the season. Since Murray is listed as questionable, that should leave some optimism for some fans as they probably don't want any more injury scares. If Murray is able to play, he should give the Pelicans a chance to stay competitive.