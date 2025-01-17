New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III recently shared details of a humorous text exchange with Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall following their team’s controversial 119-116 victory. The game drew significant attention due to an uncalled goaltending violation in the final seconds, which sealed the win for the Pelicans.

Speaking on the podcast The Young Man & The Three, Murphy reflected on the contentious play where he blocked a layup attempt by Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Replays showed the ball had touched the backboard before Murphy’s block, which should have been ruled as goaltending.

“Look, I just play until the whistle is blown, that’s it,” Murphy said when asked about his reaction to the call.

Expand Tweet

When asked if he initially thought the play was goaltending, Murphy admitted he had no doubts at the time.

“Na, absolutely not. I was like, hell yeah, let’s go!” Murphy said. “I got a look at the video after the game and I said, I see where somebody could say they thought that was goaltending. Y’all might have a point.”

Trey Murphy reveals Naji Marshall's playful text after controversial ending to Pelicans-Mavericks

Murphy also revealed a lighthearted text he received from Naji Marshall, a former Pelicans teammate, after the game.

“Don’t you know the commercial where the dude was like… ‘I touched the ball, coach,’” Murphy recounted. “He sent it to me and said, ‘If you were a real one, you would’ve went up to the ref.’”

The missed call drew criticism from Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, who expressed frustration with the officiating. However, the Mavericks ultimately decided against filing an official protest with the NBA.

The Pelicans improved to 10-32 with the win and are preparing for their next matchup against the Utah Jazz (10-29) on Friday night. Meanwhile, the Mavericks dropped to 22-19 and currently hold the seventh seed in the Western Conference standings.

Despite the controversy, the exchange between Marshall and Murphy showcased the camaraderie between the two former teammates, adding a lighthearted note to an otherwise tense situation.