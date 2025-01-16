The Dallas Mavericks had a win stripped away vs the New Pelicans Pelicans from them due to the NBA referees. The 119-116 loss in New Orleans didn't leave head coach Jason Kidd pleased in the slightest. He explained via ESPN about the ongoing criticism of the officials.

“The league wants to get it right,” Kidd said. “The referees have a tough job. They clearly did not get that right, and it cost us maybe the game.”

Kidd is referring to a play where Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie went up for a layup, and Pelicans Trey Murphy III blocked it off of the glass. However, the ball touched the backboard first before Murphy had his hand on it. That would've resulted in a goaltending call but wasn't called.

Dallas fell to 22-19 and the Pelicans picked up their 10th win of the season. It left visible moments of frustration across the entire team.

Mavericks' HC Jason Kidd's comments are an ongoing issue

Kidd isn't the first to have problems with the officiating crews this season. For instance, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick blasted the refs for an egregious call earlier in January. Plus, it's also not the first time that the Mavericks head coach has had public issues with the officials.

In the NBA Finals, Kidd was vocal about a controversial call on Mavericks' forward PJ Washington that cost them a game. Unfortunately for the Dallas coach, times haven't changed. While officials have a tough job trying to call fouls at game speed, certain calls are unacceptable.

For instance, a goaltending call is simple to make, especially if the official is underneath the basket. Still, the officials have a tougher job than most might realize. No matter what, it doesn't take away from their criticism by head coaches, and even players across the league.