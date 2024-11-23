The New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson are in good spirits going into the holiday season. Although the former All-Star is out for another few weeks, the locker room is giving Willie Green a maximum effort. The other Pelicans All-Star, Brandon Ingram, has been leading the charge despite some lower leg injuries that were noticeably getting attention during an NBA Cup loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Ingram was listed on recent injury reports with a left ankle injury but was noticeably reaching at his right leg during the NBA Cup war against the Warriors. Green's update on the All-Star during the postgame press scrum was just another dour note on top of the 10th defeat in 11 games.

“(Ingram) is battling through some bumps and bruises right now,” Green began. “You know, we're putting a lot on his shoulders. He has been doing a really good job of coming in every day getting his work, and getting his treatment. He is keeping himself available to get on the floor and help this team.”

The Pelicans are getting approximately 23 points, six rebounds, and six assists from Ingram this season. It might not quite be max-level contract extension production on the stat sheet. However, Ingram's leadership is hard to quantify considering the injury-ravaged Pelicans roster is still fighting for Willie Green.

Green could not get more specific until the Pelicans had a chance to regroup at practice with the training staff. The coach was also not going to fall for a trap which could have led to a hefty fine. Green got a technical foul, a rare occurrence for the mild-mannered coach, while arguing over a non-call on Trey Murphy III that helped Stephen Curry steal a win in the Crescent City.

“I'm not letting you set me up for the fine with that question right there,” Green laughed. “Nope. But I thought (Murphy III) got fouled. That's all it was. I thought he got fouled.”