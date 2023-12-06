Pelicans head coach Willie Green joked about the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals game being a Lakers' home game.

The NBA In-Season Tournament has been a major success. Competition in the early months of the season is way up compared to years past and the tournament has given an opportunity to smaller market teams to showcase their talent that is not normally accessible to NBA fans unless they have NBA League Pass. One of these small market teams that has gained a lot of exposure, especially now that they are in the semifinals and gearing up to take on the Los Angeles Lakers, is the New Orleans Pelicans.

With a star-studded trio of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum, the Pelicans have what it takes to win the in-season tournament. If you need any proof of this, just look at their recent stretch, as New Orleans has won three of their last four games, recording at least 118 points in each of these games. When they are healthy and don't have half their roster on the injury report, the Pelicans can be one of the most dangerous teams in the entire league.

Thursday night's semifinals game against the Lakers will be a big test for the Pels not only because a ticket to the championship game will be on the line, but also because Los Angeles holds a massive advantage. Pelicans head coach Willie Green spoke to reporters on Wednesday to preview his team's game against the Lakers, joking about Los Angeles having home-court advantage for the in-season tournament semifinals and championship game.

“Based on what we see during Summer League, this is going to be a home game for the Lakers,” Green stated. “They have a ton of fan support here. It's going to be a fun game, we are all excited about it. I am sure they are too.”

Lakers fans always travel to support their team, but there is a huge purple and gold presence in Las Vegas. When Los Angeles has a Summer League game, their fans are always there to support the team, which is why the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals will be no different.

This will mark the first time the Lakers and Pelicans face off during the 2023-24 season, a matchup that contains a lot of narratives. Anthony Davis and Brandon Ingram will be taking on their former teams and of course, LeBron James could wind up claiming the first-ever NBA Cup in his 21st season.

How this game plays out is unknown, but if there is one thing we can count on that Green already knows, it is that the Lakers will be well-supported by the crowd.