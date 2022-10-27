Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram injury updates will leave Pelicans fans concerned

The New Orleans Pelicans are off to a surprisingly great start. They are 3-1, with wins over the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks to their credit. The hot start has forced people to recognize what is right in front of them. The Pelicans roster is very, very talented.

Zion Williamson has looked like the beast we saw a couple years ago. Brandon Ingram continues to be one of the best scoring options in the NBA. Now, CJ McCollum, with a full offseason under his belt with the team, is turning into an excellent distributor of the basketball. But if there is one thing that can slow this team down, it’s injuries.

According to The Athletic’s Pelicans beat writer, Will Guillory, the injury bug has hit the Pelicans already.

“Willie Green says Zion Williamson and Herb Jones went thru part of today’s practice. They’ll be questionable for tomorrow’s (Friday) game. Brandon Ingram will not travel with the team on the upcoming west coast trip. He’ll be out for at least the next three games.”

Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson landed awkwardly on his hip, suffering a deep bruise in Sunday’s loss to the Utah Jazz. But it sounds as though he avoided anything major. Ingram is dealing with a concussion that is going to keep him out a little longer than anticipated. But the Pelicans leading scorer should be back soon.

Herb Jones was also nicked up Sunday, picking up a knee injury. But that does not appear overly serious either. So, although it’s not ideal that the key players are not at 100 percent, things could obviously be much worse.