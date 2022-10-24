Zion Williamson injury update after dangerous fall vs. Jazz

Zion Williamson was not able to finish Sunday’s game against the Utah Jazz at home after he reportedly suffered a posterior hip contusion, according to Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

Williamson apparently picked up the injury in a scary fall in the fourth quarter while trying to finish a dunk. The former Duke Blue Devil seemed to be on his way to a powerful jam on a breakaway but he was not able to avoid entirely Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson who challenged Williamson’s shot.

Jordan Clarkson DENIED Zion Williamson 🚫pic.twitter.com/grkeVuTBwe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 24, 2022

Zion Williamson landed hard on his back, and how his status for the Pelicans’ next game is up in the air. Before he exited the contest, Williamson already had 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field to go with six rebounds, two blocks, a steal, and an assist in 30 minutes of action. The Pelicans also probably played it safe with Williamson and opted not to force him back into the game.

Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to a foot injury, so seeing him hit the floor with such intensity must have had Pelicans fans holding their breaths.

While there is no detailed update on the status of Williamson, as of this writing, it doesn’t seem that he suffered something serious enough to sideline him for several games.

The Pelicans, who lost to the Jazz 122-121 in overtime, will have a full day of rest Monday before hitting the floor again on Tuesday against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at home.