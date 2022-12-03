By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Zion Williamson put on another show on Friday night as he led the New Orleans Pelicans to a comfortable win over the San Antonio Spurs, 117-99. Zion went off for 30 points on 9-of-14 shooting, to go along with 15 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and a block in 34 minutes of action. It was another all-around performance for the 22-year-old as he led the Pels to their third straight victory.

After the game, Williamson was asked about missing out on yet another triple-double. Zion was two dimes away from logging what would have been his first triple-double this season, but in the end, he still came up a bit short. For his part, however, it is clear that the Pelicans superstar just doesn’t put too much stock into this kind of stuff:

“Me personally, I don’t really think about it if I’m being completely honest,” Zion said. ” … I’m just tryna get this win so we can go home.”

It’s all about the W for Zion Williamson which, of course, is followed by a relaxing night on his soft bed after a hard day’s work.

Right now, Zion is averaging 23.5 points on 59.5-percent shooting, 7.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He’s come close to securing triple-doubles multiple times this season, but he just hasn’t been able to get over the hump, so to speak. Be that as it may, what you can say for sure is that Williamson doesn’t really care too much about it.

What’s important is that if he keeps playing at this pace, the Pels are going to be a real problem in the Western Conference. Currently at 14-8, New Orleans is just one game behind the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in the West.