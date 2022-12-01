Published December 1, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Zion Williamson put on a show for New Orleans Pelicans fans on Wednesday night as he led his team to an impressive 126-108 win over the Toronto Raptors. The 22-year-old was a force throughout the contest and the Raptors simply had no answer for him. NBA Twitter was all for it as they were left in awe by Zion’s sheer dominance.

At certain points in the game, it seemed like Zion Williamson was taking on the entire Raptors squad all by himself:

ZION IS PUTTING ON A DUNKING CLINIC IN NEW ORLEANS 🤯pic.twitter.com/SeAXcULmGs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 1, 2022

Zion Williamson vs. FOUR defenders… UNSTOPPABLE 💪pic.twitter.com/bdI64ydLqB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 1, 2022

THE TORONTO RAPTORS HAVE NO ANSWER FOR ZION WILLIAMSON. A MAN AMONGST BOYS 💪pic.twitter.com/Mw3otw0ypF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 1, 2022

The Zion show had the mean streets of Twitter buzzing, and at this point, it’s safe to say that the Williamson hype train is in full throttle. One might even wonder if some folks got a little bit too excited. Here are some of the best (and most hilarious) overreactions from Zion’s memorable evening:

THATS WHAT MY TALKING ABOUT THATS WHY HES MVP THATS WHY HES THE GOAT THE GOATTTTTT — Geaux Tigers (@GeauxTigers7189) December 1, 2022

My goat — ⚜️Void⚜️🐯8-3🐯 (@Void_041) December 1, 2022

Better than lebron all time — Ayo2x (@AyoYvn) December 1, 2022

Zion a real life Mon Star. We never seen someone with shaq power jump like Jordan — royce59 (@royce5910) December 1, 2022

To be fair, Zion Williamson put on some pretty dizzying numbers against the Raptors. He finished with 33 points on 12-of-15 shooting (!), 10 rebounds, five assists, four steals, and two blocks in 37 minutes per contest. To some extent, all the hype is warranted.

This was a preview of what a fully healthy Zion Williamson can do. If he’s able to keep up this pace, then the Pelicans are definitely going to be a real problem out West. Right now, New Orleans has won four out of their last five games, including a 128-83 blowout against the defending champs Golden State Warriors. They are currently third in the West with a 12-8 record.