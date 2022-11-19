Published November 19, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The injury-riddled Zion Williamson has been sidelined for the last three games due to a foot issue. But, the New Orleans Pelicans star made it clear on Saturday: He “definitely” plans to play when his squad hosts the Golden State Warriors on Monday evening at the Smoothie King Center. Via NOLA.com:

“I don’t see why I wouldn’t at this point,” said Williamson, who went through a full practice Saturday. “Had enough time off it.”

The injury initially happened on November 12th as he stepped on the foot of Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun. Zion finished the game with 26 points, but felt soreness the next day.

“I felt it a little bit, but it wasn’t nothing for me to be like, ‘This is really something crazy,’ “ Zion Williamson said. “I didn’t feel it til I woke up the next morning. I was like, ‘Man.’ Felt like I could barely walk on it. Went and got all the scans. It was a simple bone bruise.”

Bone bruises can be tricky at times, but it appears Williamson feels ready to suit up against the defending champions. In 11 contests in 2022-23, the former first-overall pick is averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per night while shooting 56% from the field. The Pelicans currently sit at 9-7 on the season, which is good for eighth place in the Western Conference.

There’s never been any doubts about what Zion is capable of. It’s just a matter of staying healthy. He’s yet to play a full season in the Association, featuring in a career-high 61 contests in 2020-21 after missing all of last season. Hopefully, this is the last injury setback for Zion Williamson as New Orleans looks to make some noise in the heavily-competitive West.