Zion Williamson is ready to go for the new season. After missing the entire 2021-22 season due to injury, the New Orleans Pelicans superstar is now looking like he’s ready to take the NBA by storm again.

A clip of Zion dunking all over the place is currently making its rounds on social media. Williamson was working on his dunk package for NBA 2K23, and there’s no denying that it was a sight to behold (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

Zion working on his 2K dunk package 👀 (via @NBA2K) pic.twitter.com/5BbJOBgyDA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 4, 2022

That last dunk — an off-the-backboard two-handed reverse slam — has to be the highlight of this highlight reel. The way he managed to throw down that high-difficulty dunk with such ease is simply majestic. At this point, it’s probably safe to say that Zion Williamson’s foot is looking good.

There’s a lot to be excited about for Zion and the Pelicans this coming season. Last year, New Orleans managed to squeeze through the playoffs via the play-in tournament. The mid-season arrival of CJ McCollum provided the squad with a much-needed boost, and alongside All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans proved to be a nuisance in the Western Conference.

Zion is now expected to be back to start the regular season for his team, and with a new-look Big 3 of McCollum, Ingram, and Williamson, it would be foolish to disregard the New Orleans Pelicans as a threat in the conference. Could this be the year that Zion Williamson takes the next step in his career as a bona fide NBA superstar?