The New Orleans Pelicans have come out and looked great to start the season, winning their first two games over the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks, and Kevin Garnett came out with a fiery take on the team potentially resting Zion Williamson to keep him healthy this season during a conversation with Paul Pierce.

“What are we doing? Man what the f**k? He injured?” Kevin Garnett said, via Showtime Basketball. “Lord, he just been out like eight years. Lord, he ain't healed yet? Motherf**ker is 20-something, man. He not 90. … Man I don't know what the f**k going on. I don't want to hear that s**t. And on top of it man, we was practicing. Lot of people don't know this dawg.”

Paul Pierce: "They're probably gonna limit Zion [WIlliamson's] minutes." Kevin Garnett: "He's 20-something, not 90!" Pierce: "This new generation heals slower than us." KG: "I played 21 years with two heart murmurs.” 👀 (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/X3YBlhkFCP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 30, 2023

Garnett went on to rant about how he would play through pain, and claimed that doctors should not be as involved as they are now.

“Man I don't want to hear that s**t, man,” Garnett said, via Showtime Basketball. “Man they need to leave the doctors out of this s**t, that's the problem. The doctor come in, ‘Hey. Hey. We just saw a whole hole in your leg. You can't really walk.' I walked in here! ‘Hey we just saw a hole in your leg. You can't put pressure.' Now, mentally you start thinking that. Bro they told me I had a hole in my heart. You can't play. So every year I had to get on the joint and pass this test. So if I were to believe that, I'd have been like, ‘Oh s**t my heart!' Lord, mentally bro! You hear what I'm saying?”

It will be interesting to see how Zion Williamson performs this year, and if he is able to stay on the court for the Pelicans. The team looks dangerous with him healthy.