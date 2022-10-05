fbpx
Pelicans star Zion Williamson has NBA Twitter swooning over epic return to court

514 days. That’s how long Zion Williamson was away from the game after spending the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign on the sidelines due to a lingering foot injury. He’s back now, though, and he’s gotten nothing but love from the mean, sometimes-loving streets of Twitter.

After scoring his first two points via an and-1 putback slam (what else did you expect from him?), Zion then followed that up with an emphatic baseline slam after completely blowing by Chicago Bulls big man Patrick Williams in the post.

NBA Twitter was absolutely loving it, and the keyboard warriors showered the Pelicans superstar with love on his first game back:

NBA reporter Keith Smith hit the nail on the head here. You can’t be a fan of the game and not love to see Zion Williamson back. Regardless if you’re a fan of the 22-year-old or not, it’s just great to finally see him back on the court doing what he does best.

The best part about it is that Zion himself had a pretty big smile on his face throughout his debut — and for good reason. It is clear that he’s just happy to be back in action again after such a lengthy injury hiatus:

If Zion Williamson is able to stay healthy this season, there’s little doubt that the Pelicans are going to be a very dangerous group. New Orleans made it to the playoffs last season even without Zion in the mix, and they’re now hoping to become a real threat in the Western Conference now that he’s back.

