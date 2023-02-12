The New Orleans Pelicans have been struggling to stay afloat without Zion Williamson recently, and have been hoping that would be able to return at some point soon after the All-Star break. Those hopes have quickly been dashed on Sunday afternoon, as reports came out saying that Williamson has suffered a setback in his quest to return to the court, and will now miss multiple weeks of action after the All-Star break.

Via Andrew Lopez:

“David Griffin says Zion Williamson re- aggravated his hamstring injury. He’s looking at missing multiple weeks post All-Star. Will be re-evaluated when they get back from ASG.”

Williamson hasn’t played since January 2nd after picking up this injury, and the hope had been that he would be able to make a return at some point shortly after the All-Star break. All reports had suggested that he was making progress in his rehab, but it turns out Williamson actually re-aggravated the injury while doing some three-on-three work on the court for New Orleans.

Via Andrew Lopez:

“Griffin said Zion re-aggravated the injury on the court. Had progressed up to 3-on-3 work as he was working his way back.”

This is a devastating blow for the Pelicans, who had been looking to make a run up the standings with Williamson returning to the court alongside Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. Instead, Williamson’s injury woes have continued to pile up, and it looks like we won’t be seeing him take the court for New Orleans anytime soon as a result of this setback.