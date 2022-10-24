If you need any more signs pointing to how wild the 2022-23 NBA season is going to play out, then here is Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk hitting an incredibly wild game-winner to give the New Orleans Pelicans their first loss of the season. At the same time, Olynk made sure that the Jazz are still undefeated so far in the season.

KELLY OLYNYK CALLED GAME. THE JAZZ WIN IT IN OVERTIME pic.twitter.com/zwmMIbpg02 — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2022

Despite losing both their franchise cornerstones in the offseason with Donovan Mitchell now with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Rudy Gobert now wearing Minnesota Timberwolves threads, the Jazz are somehow finding ways to win games — against playoff contenders (!) — even if that meant Kelly Olynyk contorting his body in the most awkward of ways to get the job done just like he did in the shot that doomed Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.

The Jazz got big contributions in the Pelicans game from Olynyk, Lauri Markkanen, and Jordan Clarkson. The former Gonzaga Bulldogs star finished with 20 points after his game-winning bucket, while Markkanen and Clarkson had 31 and 18 points, respectively.

Utah is doing it with an explosive offense, as the team has not failed to score at least 122 points in a game to date this season, though, two of their three wins went to overtime. The Jazz know that their offense can only be this hot for so long, so they will also have to be more consistent defensively to keep them competitive in games when their offense is not clicking.

The Jazz have a very winnable game ahead of them as they take on the Houston Rockets on the road Monday night.