New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has had quite the week in the headlines. He finds himself making the news for better reasons on Friday morning, as he has partnered with local New Orleans schools in a heartwarming gesture, via the Pelicans team Twitter account.

Zion Williamson has partnered with Jefferson Parish Schools for Summer Bridge Program 🙌



The Program will provide students with additional opportunities for accelerated learning and growth during the summer 👏 pic.twitter.com/5CcuGeCsUv — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) June 9, 2023

Zion Williamson has officially joined in partnership with Jefferson Parish Schools for Summer Bridge Program to help students in the New Orleans area. The program helps students maintain their education over the summer, lending them accelerated learning and growth opportunities. Along with the partnership, Williamson has pledged $250,000 to help grow the program, via Pelicans team reporter Erin Summers.

Zion Williamson has pledged $250,000 to the Jefferson Parish Schools Summer Bridge Program. #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/vXOdKNHhfL — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) June 9, 2023

“I don't know where I would be today without this camp. I want to say thank you to everybody for all of their help and I am very grateful.”

Some very honest words from Zion Williamson, as he dedicates the place that he is today to the program he is now supporting through hefty financial means. It is a great move by Williamson and one that should help his image after a week spent in the headlines for more NSFW reasons.

Overall, Williamson has a huge offseason ahead of him that he probably hopes to be less about making headlines. After missing the key stretches of the postseason push with a hamstring injury, there is nothing more important to the Pelicans star than getting healthy and preparing his body to be able to sustain a full NBA season. He still hasn't been able to do so since entering the NBA, and the doubters are starting to creep in. Still, this is a really nice gesture from Zion Williamson, one that is much more important than the game of basketball.