New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III had a historically relevant game on Saturday, as he made 10 3-pointers against the Los Angeles Clippers in what became a 131-110 route.

Murphy would finish with 32 points, while his 10 made threes went down as the second-highest amount of threes a player has made in franchise history, tied with former New Orleans (and Oklahoma City) Hornets star Peja Stojakovic.

Pelicans guard CJ McCollum holds the record with 11 3-pointers, a feat he accomplished just a few months ago, on Dec. 30.

Speaking about his mindset as he bombarded the Clippers from deep, Murphy admits that trash talk played a major role in what led to his career night.

“In all honesty, what it was was there was a little bit of chirping from the Clippers bench, and it just brought the competitive nature out of me.”

“In all honesty, what it was was there was a little bit of chirping from the Clippers bench and it just brought the competitive nature out of me.” Trey Murphy on hitting 10 threes last night vs. the Clippers. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/5Ua3vgaVy5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 26, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

McCollum would have let Murphy get the record, no problem.

“He kept reminding me that he’s open. I was like ‘I gotta get the big fellas some touches, you can’t just keep shooting 3’s every play…’ He was 7-9 & I said, ‘I’m gonna let you get the record. I’m not gonna stop you’”

“He kept reminding me that he’s open. I was like ‘I gotta get the big fellas some touches, you can’t just keep shooting 3’s every play…’ He was 7-9 & I said, ‘I’m gonna let you get the record. I’m not gonna stop you’” CJ McCollum on Trey Murphy’s 10 threes🤣 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/bVqYFp26gi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 26, 2023

Murphy is one of the team’s better players, but he doesn’t get enough recognition.

In fact, Murphy came into the league with scouts being fans of his defense, athleticism, and shooting. Fast forward to today, and Murphy is averaging 13.8 points per game while shooting 41.0 percent from 3-point range.

Notably, he ranks seventh on the single season leaderboard for made threes with 178 in 2022-23. Former Hornets star Baron Davis ranks fifth with 187. By the end of the season, it will be interesting to see if Murphy has landed in the top-5.