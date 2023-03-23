The New Orleans Pelicans received a mixed bag of news this week with the announcement that star Zion Williamson could return to the court before the season is over. Despite that, there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding Zion Williamson’s possible return as nothing is definite. If that wasn’t enough, the Pelicans received some ominous news regarding fan favorite and backup point guard Jose Alvarado’s injury. Alvarado is set to be re-examined in two to three weeks and he could also miss the remainder of the regular season as per Marc J. Spears of ESPN’s Andscape.

Season could be over for Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado. He has missed the last 10 games due to a stress reaction in his right tibia, showed incremental improvement. Pels say he will continue his rehabilitation process and will be re-examined in 2-3 weeks. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) March 22, 2023

Jose Alvarado’s injury has kept him out for the last ten games and he has yet to appear in a game this month. The last time Alvarado was on the court was on Feb. 27 against the Orlando Magic. Alvarado has developed into a fan-favorite for the Pelicans with his energy and tenacity on the court. Before his injury, Alvarado was averaging 9.0 points per game, 2.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 41.4 percent shooting from the field, 33.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

With the Pelicans injury woes mounting including Williamson and Alvarado, their postseason chances in the Western Conference are slowly slipping away. They have managed win two games in a row and they currently sit at 35-37 and in 12th place in the Western Conference standings. They are essentially tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for 11th and they are half a game back of the Utah Jazz for the 10th spot in the West. Finishing 10th would qualify them for a play-in game.