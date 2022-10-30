Zion Williamson has not played a game for the New Orleans Pelicans since Oct. 23 against the Utah Jazz. He sustained a hip and back injury during the game and did not return. He has been out of the lineup since. But he is making progress towards a return and according to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Williamson could be back Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

“I’m going to wake up tomorrow and see how I’m feeling,” Williamson said. “If I feel great, I’m going to go. If I feel like it’s too much soreness or it got worse, then I’m not going to go.”

Zion Williamson is officially listed as questionable against the Clippers. He’s gotten some practice work in and appears to be making solid progress in being able to return to the lineup. He has dealt with various injuries since he began his NBA career and he missed all of last season with a foot injury. It makes sense that the Pelicans would want to be cautious with him.

Williamson was off to a strong start this season, averaging 22 points per game, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 49.1 percent through the Pelicans first three games. Originally drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Williamson is viewed as the Pelicans franchise player.

He was already named an All-Star during the 2020-21 season, his second in the league, and he holds career averages of 25.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 60 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent shooting from three-point range.