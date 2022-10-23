‘It’s different’: Zion Williamson vocal on dark horse Pelicans after compelling 2-0 start

Zion Williamson has been all smiles now that his New Orleans Pelicans have gone off to a 2-0 start to the new season. At this point, the Pels are living up to all their pre-season hype, and Zion could not be more excited.

Williamson did his bit to add more fuel to the flame by expressing his thoughts about his team’s strong start. According to the Pelicans superstar, there’s just something different about this squad:

“Our team is deep, we have a lot of pieces,” Williamson said. “Its different, I haven’t played with a team like this in my entire life… This is a special team, I’m excited to see what were gonna do.”

It’s just been two games, but it’s hard not to get all excited for the Pelicans. After all, they did blow out Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in their opening game, 130-108. This was followed up by another victory against a LaMelo Ball-less Charlotte Hornets side on Friday, 124-112.

It’s the Utah Jazz that’s up next for Zion and Co., and while this should be an easy win for the Pelicans on paper, the Jazz have themselves been on quite a tear to start the season. New Orleans may be the favorites, but Utah definitely won’t make it easy for them.

For his part, Zion Williamson has been a beast for the Pelicans in their first two games of the campaign. He’s averaged 20.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.5 steals in those two contests. The sample size may be small, but there’s no denying that both Zion and the Pels are looking very dangerous thus far.