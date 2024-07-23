The New Orleans Pelicans did not win a game during NBA2k25 Summer League play in Las Vegas. That has not stopped the front office from handing out deals to a couple of the team's most crucial contributors.

The franchise's 2022 second-round draft-and-stash prospect, Karlo Matkovic, signed a contract in the middle of the summer slate. Antonio Reeves had to wait until the dealing was done but it turns out a $5 million payday was in the cards after all.

The Pelicans were able to nab Reeves late in the draft thanks to a sign-and-trade deal with Jonas Valanciunas and the Washington Wizards.

It looks like good business so far. Reeves averaged 11.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and a steal in five appearances for their Summer League team in Las Vegas. He had 18 points on 7-16 shooting in the last game of Summer League action, a great parting note for a second-round prospect.

Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reports the Pelicans and Reeves have agreed on a three-year, $5.41 million contract. The third year is a team option, as confirmed by ESPN's Andrew Lopez. New Orleans had the second-round pick exception available to sign Reeves at minimum salary levels, a major relief to a team known for avoiding the luxury tax.

Kentucky's leading scorer from the 2023-24 season went 4-10 from three in the fifth Summer League game, pulling down five rebounds and dishing out one assist. The 6-foot-4 combo guard had a very efficient offensive season with last edition of John Calipari's Wildcats, averaging 20.2 points and 4.2 rebounds on .512/.447/.863 shooting in 33 games (31.4 MPG).

Now the 24-year-old is essentially locked up with the Pelicans through his prime playing years and newly-promoted GM Bryson Graham could not be more pleased.

“Antonio was a big-time shooter, playmaker,” Graham shared after the NBA Draft. “I saw him play his first game at Illinois State when he was playing in the Missouri Valley tournament…He transferred to Kentucky. He did two years there. His growth there each and every year, you saw it. This past year, shooting 45% from three. Close to six attempts per game. He’s a marksman. He’s going to fit very, very well here.”

Pelicans relying on Antonio Reeves to push other subs

A lack of frontcourt depth has been the topic of conversation around New Orleans all offseason. EVP David Giffin has zigged while others zagged in drafting Yves Missi, inking Matkovic to a deal, and bringing in Daniel Theis with only a minimum-level cap hit.

Instead of chasing big names at center, the Pelicans have shored up the reserve guard role behind Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum with a Summer League standout.

That bit of insurance is needed with Dyson Daniels headed to Atlanta and Jordan Hawkins still having trouble adjusting to the professional game. Reeves should adjust well after playing second fiddle to Cason Wallace, Reed Sheppard, and Rob Dillingham in college.

Finding a way to roster Reeves is a small masterstroke in working the margins. The Pelicans have effectively filled out the roster, still have Brandon Ingram, and kept the powder dry for a big move before the next trade deadline.

New Orleans has been trying to drum up business this offseason but there may be no better transaction on the team's books than locking up the underappreciated Reeves.