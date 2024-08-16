It has been a long, hot, winless summer in the city, but that can all be forgotten. New Orleans Pelicans fans have plenty to look forward to now that the NBA's 2024-25 season schedule has been completely revealed.

The front office's gamble at a point guard upgrade with Dejounte Murray was the biggest move to revamp the roster around Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. The frontcourt by committee approach is unproven at best and unwise at worst, but there is only one way to find out if Yves Missi and Karlo Matkovic can hold up at this level. They've got to play, but that is up to Willie Green.

The schedule was out of the organization's hands. Last year's slate was front-heavy with contenders but this year's 82-game journey is seemingly more balanced. Here’s a preview of the top 10 games that should be on every fan’s radar:

1. Zion Williamson visits Ja Morant (Nov. 29)

Matchups between Zion Williamson and Ja Morant remain some of the NBA's best must-watch television. These two electrifying, still young, and improving talents were top picks in the 2019 NBA Draft. The faces of each franchise bring a blend of incredible athleticism, agility, and powerful dunks.

It's a nightmare for defenders but a boon to the league's advertising business, when both are healthy. Their contrasting styles create a captivating dynamic on the court, ensuring that every encounter is filled with highlight-reel moments.

Moreover, the rivalry between the Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies adds an extra layer of excitement. Both teams are on the rise, with young cores that promise to be competitive for years to come. It is no surprise games often have playoff implications, making each contest even more significant. These battles are about more than just about individual brilliance.

There is some bad blood between Beale Street and the Big Easy. Black Friday is about to go old school and get real physical.

Why It Matters: The Pelicans cannot “let it happen again.”

2. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jazz (Jan. 20)

The NBA needs to settle on a few franchises always hosting Martin Luther King Jr. Day games. New Orleans should be on the list. Lauri Markkanen's Utah Jazz come to town in late January and should leave the team name after the two-game set.

Why It Matters: This game is not just about basketball but also about honoring a legacy. The Jazz seem to be chasing a Play-In Tournament spot too instead of tanking. Getting upset during a nationally televised game would not be a good look.

3. NBA Cup starts with former Champs (Nov. 15)

Facing Nicola Jokic's Denver Nuggets in the first NBA Cup Group Stage game will set the tone for the entire competition. New Orleans earned a trip to Las Vegas for the semifinals last season. Will they have the same luck this year? It does not seem so as the Nuggets have four days off before playing in New Orleans. The Pelicans will not fly home out of Oklahoma City until early on November 14.

Why It Matters: The inaugural NBA Cup adds a new layer of excitement. Hosting the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets, will be a litmus test for the Pelicans’ championship aspirations. The scheduling wizards did the team no favors though.

4. Dejounte Murray lassos Luka Doncic (Nov. 19)

The Second NBA Cup Game comes on the road against Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks. Dejounte Murray will be called upon to slow down Doncic in the NBA Cup's second group-stage game. The difficulty level is maxed out too. This matchup comes right in the middle of the most challenging pre-holiday season stretch.

Why It Matters: Doncic's Mavericks are always tough opponents, especially on the road. This is the first night of a back-to-back road set as well as the Pelicans are facing the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 20. Beating a divisional rival is more important than clipping a game off of the Cavaliers.

5. LeBron James letting NOLA know (March 4)

Any game with Zion Williamson and LeBron James will bring in eyeballs. It only adds to the storyline that the Los Angeles Lakers left the Pelicans with a bad taste at the end of last season. Williamson and James will face off earlier, but this game falls on Mardi Gras. It may be just another Tuesday to the rest of the country but in the Crescent City, it's a sacred day.

Why It Matters: Did you miss the LeBron on Mardi Gras part? Everything matters more on that Tuesday. It's more than a game.

6. Victor Wembanyama not waiting to win (Dec. 8)

Victor Wembanyama led France to the Gold Medal Game during the Paris 2024 Olympics. There was a ton of pressure on the hosts, who came up seven points short against Team USA. Wembanyama is not waiting for Williamson to make a move. The French phenom is ready to dominate now and this home game will attract more than the hoops curious.

Scouts will flock to see how these two star's styles match up. The Pelicans have to take care of business against lottery teams to have any chance of winning the division. The problem is this is another back-to-back.

Why It Matters: The Spurs are an intriguing matchup beyond Wembanyama. Chris Paul is still dangerous. Willie Green versus Gregg Popovich is a coaching mismatch given their resumes. This game will be a battle of the NBA's future stars. Who wins the first round?

7. Another Brick in The Wall (April 2)

Steve Ballmer is sparing no expense with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Pelicans will get a first-hand look at a first-class facility after April Fool's Day. Will they walk away with a win late in the year or be left in the dust but the Western Conference's upper class?

Why It Matters: Facing Kawhi Leonard in LA is always a challenge. The Pelicans will need to bring their A-game to compete with the Clippers on their home turf.

8. Madison Square Garden awaits Zion Williamson (Dec. 1)

Williamson has never been shy about his Madison Square Garden infatuation. This game must be mentioned, especially since it falls at the start of December. Front offices will have 20 games worth of sample size to see if this squad has turned a corner or is still stuck with Williamson and Ingram.

Why It Matters: This will be the 21st game on the schedule. The first six weeks are brutal too, with only five expected lottery teams on the docket. New York will dial up the trade chatter noise for Williamson if the Pelicans are languishing.

9. Steph Curry comes to the SKC (November 22)

The third NBA Cup Game versus the Golden State Warriors will be a make-or-break moment. One team will likely be eliminated from winning the group. The other will know what must be done in the final game to advance.

Why It Matters: Facing Steph Curry and the Warriors at the Smoothie King Center is always electrifying. This game could be pivotal in the NBA Cup standings and a highlight of the season. It'll also be the third matchup in a month.

10. SKC Season Opener vs. Chicago Bulls (October 23)

The Pelicans will get to show off in front of the home fans early. New Orleans will open the regular season at home in the Smoothie King Center against the Chicago Bulls. This will be one of just 29 games against teams that ended last season with a losing record.

Williamson and Co. will head to the West Coast for a four-game set against the Portland Trail Blazers (Oct. 25 and 27) and Golden State Warriors (Oct. 29 and 30). Four of the first five games being on the road, with two against future Hall of Famer Steph Curry, is a scary proposition.

Starting the season with a win would go a long way to keeping the fans happy through Halloween. Bigger picture, these 10 games are set to define the Pelicans’ season, offering fans a mix of high-stakes matchups, star-studded showdowns, and crucial tests of the team’s growth and potential. So mark your calendars and get ready for an exciting season of Pelicans basketball.