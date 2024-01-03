Coach Willie Green's message to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans remains simple in 2024: Focus on one game at a time.

The New Orleans Pelicans have won seven of their last 10 games, but third-year head coach Willie Green does not think this team is close to its ceiling, not yet anyway. However, with 48 games remaining on the schedule, Green is not looking too far ahead either. The NBA Playoffs race has plenty of time to shake out. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram just have to keep developing chemistry and this team will be in the running for home-court advantage in the first round.

“We're getting better and better. We're improving for sure and that's the goal.” Green said before playing the first game of 2024. “Continue to be honest with each other, hold each other accountable. Get on the floor at practice, work on things, watch the film, see areas that we like, and maybe see some areas where we can improve. To their credit, (Williamson and Ingram) are putting the work in. We're just starting to see it.”

Williamson, Ingram, and CJ McCollum have all scored 20-plus points in the last two games. The Pelicans are 4-0 when the Crescent City's Big 3 all top 20 points. Green's insistence on starting everything with defense is starting to pay off.

“(We're) finishing possessions. We know we can do a great job in our half-court defense. I feel like our transition defense is getting a bit better but we're finishing possessions…” Green explained. “It's a collective (effort). Obviously, Herb is a tremendous defensive player for us. I think B.I., Z, CJ, Jonas, it's been a collective effort from all of the guys really buying into our game plan. When our gameplan discipline is at a high level, we can get stops, we can rebound the ball, and it ignites our offense.”

The All-Stars are not just relying on the supporting cast to cover their slacking on the defensive end either. There is a new standard in the locker room and everyone is feeding off of the energy.

“It's great,” Green admitted. “We need total buy-in from all of our guys to be a good defensive team. We are seeing that those guys (Williamson and Ingram) are committed on the defensive end. They understand the importance of getting stops. We know we have the ability to score but it's the team that has sound defense with a solid offense that wins tough games. (Ingram) has been really good. We know we have room for improvement but we are definitely commending our guys on their collective effort.”

Pelicans facing tough schedule, hoping to avoid injuries

The only sour note to start the calendar year is Trey Murphy III's knock has become a persistent pain. Murphy III was again unavailable against the Brooklyn Nets, but the team is proceeding as if it is a day-to-day injury and nothing more serious.

“I believe so,” Willie Green said of the Murphy's day-to-day status. “That's the message we have at this moment. It's really about how he feels and there was still some soreness there today.”

Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall and Larry Nance Jr. have all missed time but returned with refreshed legs. Murphy is coming off a knee surgery, but the sharpshooter should be back sooner rather than later. Getting another lethal long-range sniper on the court with Zion Williamson will really open up the offense. Williamson is just now getting comfortable running sets after taking a back seat earlier this season.

“It was great,” Green reiterated. “We all know that is something that (Williamson) is capable of doing. When he makes quick decisions and the ball gets to his hands in the middle of the floor, when he puts his shoulder down and goes, it's usually good for us. I think it helped watching the last game, seeing how those guys were loading up on him and trying to take charges. He was well aware of that and sort of let the offense settle before he went. Anytime we can put the ball in (Williamson's) hands and he's attacking, making great decisions for us, it's a good outcome offensively.”

This is still a young, unproven squad looking to make some postseason noise. Everything revolves around all key contributors being healthy, but that is out of the team's hands. It's a long season so there are just some bumps and bruises to be expected. Just avoid anything drastic and the dream of raising a banner remains a possibility.

Projecting that far ahead does these Pelicans no good though, so Green remains steadfast in his messaging.

“We try to keep our focus on the night. We know what January brings for us but our focus is on one game at a time. I know that's a cliche but it's the truth. Tonight will be a good test for us on our home floor. We'll be worried or concerned about the next game after this one.”