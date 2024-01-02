The New Orleans Pelicans are relying on bench energy while the Big 3 adjusts to their new offensive roles.

The New Orleans Pelicans are off to one of the best 30-game starts in franchise history, yet most everyone with an interest in the team is not quite satisfied. It is a testament to the organization's championship potential and playoff expectations with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson leading the way. It has not been the smoothest ride through the first part of the schedule, though there is a silver lining.

Williamson and Ingram are ramping up their efforts on defense while also figuring out the most efficient offensive hierarchy. Playing defense with force is a requirement to get minutes under Willie Green. However, pouring in buckets is essential to keeping up with the league's best squads. The offense has to catch up sooner rather than later. That is why the Pelicans have the All-Stars focused on figuring out the offense, while feeding off the amped-up energy of key role players on defense.

Defensive-minded Pelicans pouring in points

The latest victims, Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, found out about the new-look Pelicans on New Year's Eve. Williamson, Ingram, and CJ McCollum all scored 20+ points for the second consecutive game to close out 2023. The Big 3 powered the Pelicans offensively, but the defense kept both the Lakers and Utah Jazz below their season scoring averages.

The victory over the Lakers was the fourth time Williamson, Ingram, and McCollum each scored 20 or more in one game. They did so once last season and three times in the past month. The Pelicans are 4-0 on those occasions.

“Not only are they scoring, but they’re sharing the ball with each other and their teammates,” Green said. “That’s the trust factor we have to have.”

Ingram's defense was again praised during the postgame press conference.

“We are seeing that, and that’s the challenge that we all are accepting. We want to be a better defensive team, especially in clutch situations, which we all talked about, and it starts with our leaders,” Green explained. “BI (Brandon Ingram), Z (Zion Williamson), CJ (McCollum), taking ownership and getting stops, making sure we understand who our matchups are. I thought BI was really good on both sides of the ball tonight.”

Pelicans role players ramping up energy

The Pelicans must credit Larry Nance Jr., Jose Alvarado, and Naji Marshall for injecting a bit more confidence into the locker room. All three have missed time this season, but are now fully healthy. The return of Larry Nance Jr. shored up the second unit's frontcourt while giving Green more versatile lineup options. Alvarado and Marshall are game-changers providing maximum value on near minimum-level deals.

“(Alvarado) is one of our emotional leaders, and his ability to impact this team with his energy, with his effort – it was huge tonight,” Green shared. “Big steals that led to transition baskets for us. Once again, it’s a blessing to have a guy like that on your team, who can really ignite the whole building, and that’s what he does when he touches the floor.”