The New Orleans Pelicans are off to one of the best 30-game starts in franchise history, yet most everyone with an interest in the team is not quite satisfied. It is a testament to the organization's championship potential and playoff expectations with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson leading the way. It has not been the smoothest ride through the first part of the schedule, though there is a silver lining.
Williamson and Ingram are ramping up their efforts on defense while also figuring out the most efficient offensive hierarchy. Playing defense with force is a requirement to get minutes under Willie Green. However, pouring in buckets is essential to keeping up with the league's best squads. The offense has to catch up sooner rather than later. That is why the Pelicans have the All-Stars focused on figuring out the offense, while feeding off the amped-up energy of key role players on defense.
Defensive-minded Pelicans pouring in points
The latest victims, Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, found out about the new-look Pelicans on New Year's Eve. Williamson, Ingram, and CJ McCollum all scored 20+ points for the second consecutive game to close out 2023. The Big 3 powered the Pelicans offensively, but the defense kept both the Lakers and Utah Jazz below their season scoring averages.
The victory over the Lakers was the fourth time Williamson, Ingram, and McCollum each scored 20 or more in one game. They did so once last season and three times in the past month. The Pelicans are 4-0 on those occasions.
“Not only are they scoring, but they’re sharing the ball with each other and their teammates,” Green said. “That’s the trust factor we have to have.”
Ingram's defense was again praised during the postgame press conference.
“We are seeing that, and that’s the challenge that we all are accepting. We want to be a better defensive team, especially in clutch situations, which we all talked about, and it starts with our leaders,” Green explained. “BI (Brandon Ingram), Z (Zion Williamson), CJ (McCollum), taking ownership and getting stops, making sure we understand who our matchups are. I thought BI was really good on both sides of the ball tonight.”
Pelicans role players ramping up energy
The Pelicans must credit Larry Nance Jr., Jose Alvarado, and Naji Marshall for injecting a bit more confidence into the locker room. All three have missed time this season, but are now fully healthy. The return of Larry Nance Jr. shored up the second unit's frontcourt while giving Green more versatile lineup options. Alvarado and Marshall are game-changers providing maximum value on near minimum-level deals.
“(Alvarado) is one of our emotional leaders, and his ability to impact this team with his energy, with his effort – it was huge tonight,” Green shared. “Big steals that led to transition baskets for us. Once again, it’s a blessing to have a guy like that on your team, who can really ignite the whole building, and that’s what he does when he touches the floor.”
“I just have to get in rhythm,” Alvarado admitted. “A lot of people don’t know how hard it is to get back in rhythm. That’s all it is, but, like I said, big shout out to my teammates, they had my back the whole time. They keep telling me ‘Stay there, I got you,’ and that’s what it was today.”
Alvarado is bold and confident on the court yet humble when asked about his NBA journey with the Pelicans.
“I just want to impact the game, no matter what is. The best thing about my game, is I feel like I can impact [the game] without scoring. That’s what I did today, and my team has had my back. A lot of people have tough times, and when you have great teammates at your back, it feels like you can do whatever.”
The Pelicans will need top-notch scoring and a stonewall defense to survive a brutal January schedule. As long as Williamson, Ingram, and McCollum keep moving the ball, points should not be a problem. New Orleans will be a problem for other teams though, as long as Alvarado, Marshall, and Nance Jr. are available to stoke the All-Stars' fire.