The New Orleans Pelicans need to see more from rookie Jordan Hawkins regardless of who is available to play.

The 2023-24 NBA season is already a quarter of the way gone and, though slightly premature, conversations about awards have started to take shape. The New Orleans Pelicans will be well-represented on the All-Defense team so long as Herb Jones stays healthy. The team also has a dark horse Rookie of the Year candidate who was firing on all cylinders. However, Jordan Hawkins has been resigned to far fewer minutes since Trey Murphy III returned to the rotation.

Hawkins is averaging 12.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while getting up 10.4 shots per game. About 70% of shot attempts are from beyond the three-point arc, where Hawkins hits at a 36.6% clip. The three-pointers were going down at a historic rate (66% from the left corner) for the first six weeks of the season. But the Pelicans rookie‘s aim has been off since Murphy III returned.

The UConn alum made just one shot (1-3) and one free throw (1-2) in Murphy III's season debut at home against the San Antonio Spurs. Hawkins had 10 points (2-6, 4-4 FT) in a loss to the Chicago Bulls, which Murphy III sat out as a precaution. Coach Green DNP-CD'd Hawkins in the quarterfinal against the Sacramento Kings, then the rookie only played 12 minutes (2-8, 4 pts) to see out the blowout loss to the Lakers.

Why Jordan Hawkins deserves more playing time despite Pelicans roster crunch

When asked about communicating minute allotments as the Pelicans have key contributors return to action, New Orleans' head coach didn't have a direct rotation in mind, he told ClutchPoints.

“We have not had any of those conversations yet just because we are just starting to get these guys back. Those will be conversations we will have moving forward, once we get a better feel for who and how we want to play.”

It's time for those conversations now that Trigga Trey and CJ are back in the mix. Hawkins and Murphy III have only shared the court for 7 minutes so far. CJ McCollum has had Hawkins for a wingman for just over 15 minutes. The Pelicans need more of a sample size with at least two sharpshooters surrounding Zion Williamson, and Brandon Ingram. Green has to prioritize getting that data before the trade deadline.

Hawkins is sitting at 16th overall in three-pointers taken, hitting at the same rate as Donovan Mitchell, Klay Thompson, Jaylen Brown, and Trae Young. He just needs more time to show off the full range of his skill set. The 21-year-old is making 50% of three-pointers when a defender is closer than two feet and an outrageous 66% off of two or more dribbles.

“Don’t care if I miss a shot. I know the next one is going in. That’s the mentality you have to have. You have to have tough skin to be a shooter. I’m going to use it now as much as I can. Me having a bad game, missing a shot, I know I can’t hang my head. I know the next one is going in.” Hawkins boasted after beating the Dallas Mavericks on 11/14.

Associate head coach James Borrego agreed, stating, “Jordan is one of those guys. You don’t have to tell him to shoot the ball. He has great confidence.”

Getting minutes under Green might be an issue, as Hawkins is a defensive liability in more than a few matchups. The on-court offensive production to start the season suggests he is more deserving though, especially now that the Pelicans are done with In-Season Tournament pressures.