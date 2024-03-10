The New Orleans Pelicans are a tight-knit organization from the top down. The front office is open about philosophy but tight-lipped regarding specific negotiations, plans, and players on the market. The locker room has dealt with years of adversity and play things close to the vest, giving most of the national media little to work with except unfounded speculation. Everyone inside the facility knows only success on the court will silence the skeptics. That's why the team's stars are not worried about style points down the stretch, only wins and a guaranteed playoff spot.
Willie Green's slow-starting Pelicans get better as the season goes along. The last 20 games are better than the first 20 historically. This year's squad is actually better on the road (20-13) than at home (18-12), with the most recent victory a 103-95 road triumph over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Zion Williamson's return to Philadelphia was a revisiting of old wounds, and the Pelicans handled adversity again by holding off the shorthanded Sixers after going up by as many as 35 points. Williamson addressed how New Orleans has handled this season's outside noise and external pressure.
“We take stuff like that personally,” Williamson admitted. “Adversity just brings the team closer together. We've been through some tough slumps as a team and individual players but it brought us closer. We are starting to make a huge leap…We can't let pressure influence us that much, especially if we want to be a contender in this league…It's that dog mindset. When you are playing on somebody's turf, you want to leave with the dub (win).”
Pelicans' other stars echo Zion's sentiments
McCollum was not worried about any ugly losses or pretty wins in the past after holding off the Sixers.
“I think we have gotten used to playing in different environments, got used to playing in different types of games. Close games, blowouts, teams coming from behind, those types of games. For us, it's just about continuing to try and win as many games as possible even when it's ugly. Figure out a way to get the win and move on.”
Brandon Ingram credited Green's calm approach in the huddle as the lead dwindled in Philadelphia, but the All-Star enjoys road trips. He likes the “different floors, different environments.” The energy of the Pelicans when playing on the road “just feels different.”
“First of all,” Ingram corrected, “I like playing on the road more than anything. I think guys get a chance to go out and show the people their talent, show everybody what they have been working on. They get a chance (on the road). And then it's just a focus this time of year trying to get these wins so we can be where we want to be.”
“These last few games we've just been ready to play,” Ingram continued. “Credit to Willie with him bringing (energy) to practice. We've been getting after it a little bit…to make us stay sharp.”
New Orleans is now 38-25 on the season, good for fifth in the Western Conference.