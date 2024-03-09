Last season, during the New Orleans Pelicans lone visit to the Philadelphia 76ers home arena in January 2023, Zion Williamson suffered a hamstring injury and had to exit the game. He was initially ruled out for four weeks, but ended up missing the rest of the season.
It was a tough blow for the Pelicans star who had been having a strong season up to the point. Williamson and the Pelicans returned to the Sixers arena on Friday and this time he was able to finish the game and come away with a 103-95 win. Following the game, Williamson spoke about last season's fateful game and being able to avoid that this year as per Pelicans beat reporter Jim Eichenhofer.
“We were in a great spot last year. I went out and I wasn't able to return,” Williamson said. “To be able to finish a game on this court after what happened last year, it's a great feeling.”
Zion Williamson finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocked shots as he Pelicans held off a second-half Sixers rally. Williamson has been healthy throughout this season and the Pelicans have been a top-five team in the Western Conference.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Williamson's career to this point has been marred with injuries. This year though, he's played in 51 games and has been averaging 22.0 points per game, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists with splits of 57.6 percent shooting from the field, 38.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 68.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.