Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford offered insight into his personal approach to longevity during the latest episode of Let’s Go! with Matthew Stafford, Maxx Crosby, Peter King and Jim Gray, explaining that he has embraced his own version of Tom Brady’s TB12 method—minus any plans to turn it into a public brand.

Stafford detailed the evolution of his physical preparation, noting that his approach changed significantly after arriving in Los Angeles. After years of injuries and inconsistent maintenance routines earlier in his career, the veteran quarterback said he now relies on daily physical therapy work and a disciplined nutrition plan that has reshaped his mindset and performance.

“I’m right there with Tom and I would say probably most quarterbacks in this league in finding something that works for you and going with it,” Stafford said. “Since I’ve been here in LA I’ve had the same guy that has worked physical therapy-wise with me every single day at my house after practice or before. I do that every single day. I try to eat as clean as I possibly can, I’m not going to write a book on it but I do try to take care of myself as best I can and it’s really important. It’s what helps create the ability to have some longevity in this league.”

Matthew Stafford’s MVP-level surge highlights Rams’ rise as podcast shifts to Shedeur Sanders’ historic debut

Stafford, once known for relying more on raw talent than structured training during his early years in Detroit, has undergone a notable shift late in his career. The 37-year-old is now playing some of the best football of his 16-year run, entering Week 13 as the frontrunner for the 2025 NFL MVP Award at -215 on DraftKings.

Across 13 games, Stafford has thrown for 2,830 yards on 66.5% passing with 30 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He is posting career highs in passer rating (113.7), QBR (69.7) and longest completion (88 yards). His steady command of the offense has propelled the Rams on a six-game win streak and to a 9-2 record.

In the team’s 34-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12, Stafford delivered 273 passing yards and three touchdowns on 25-of-35 passing, continuing a stretch of efficient, turnover-free performances. His resurgence has placed Los Angeles firmly in the NFC playoff race and re-centered the conversation around his longevity and durability.

The podcast episode shifted later to rookie quarterbacks, where Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby discussed Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders, expanding on Sanders’ development after the two faced each other in Week 12. Sanders made history in the Browns’ 24-10 win, becoming the franchise’s first rookie quarterback to win his debut since 1995 and ending a 17-game losing streak in such scenarios.

Sanders threw for 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the victory, which snapped Cleveland’s three-game skid. Crosby spoke on the show about mentoring Sanders throughout the draft process and watching his progression from childhood to the NFL stage.

The Rams will look to extend their momentum when they travel to face the Carolina Panthers (6-6) on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.