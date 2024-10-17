The Pittsburgh Penguins watched history unfold on Wednesday night. Sidney Crosby scored his 1600th point against the Buffalo Sabres as they worked to make a comeback. And Evgeni Malkin scored his 500th career goal to aid in the effort. In the end, Crosby capped off the comeback with an overtime goal to defeat the Sabres.

After the game, Penguins players met with the media. Malkin took time to chat with reporters, as well. And he provided his immediate thoughts on reaching 500 goals during Wednesday night's game, talking about his background as he brought the moment full circle.

“For the first time probably, I want to say I'm proud of myself. It's a great number for me. I'm from a small town in Russia, Magnitogorsk. First guy who's done this and second Russian. I work hard every day and people probably don't understand that sometimes it isn't easy for me. But, it's a great story. (Sidney Crosby) pass to me…it's amazing, I love it,” the Penguins star said, via team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin has anticipated scoring 500th goal

Evgeni Malkin entered the season knowing that his 500th goal was rather likely. He began the year with 498 goals in his career. As long as he remained healthy, he would certainly find the back of the net and achieve this milestone. However, the Penguins star wanted to put the milestone behind him last season.

“I really wanted to score last year. Then all summer I was thinking too much, probably. Last couple games, I think too much in my head. And everybody after last game when I scored was like, oh, let's go score at home! My friends, parents, they send me messages. It's not easy, it's along way to score 500. But I'm glad to do it tonight,” the Penguins star said, via Crechiolo.

Malkin was a major part of the Penguins' win over the Sabres beyond his milestone goal. The future Hall of Famer scored four points to lead the Penguins to victory. This includes providing a secondary assist to Sidney Crosby's game-winning overtime goal on Wednesday night. Malkin continues his hot start to the season, as he now leads Pittsburgh skaters with 11 points.

Malkin and the Penguins hope to take this momentum and carry it forward. It will certainly be interesting to see how long Malkin can keep this productive start going. Pittsburgh takes to the ice again on Friday when they play host to the Carolina Hurricanes.