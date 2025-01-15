Burglars continue to target star athletes. Pittsburgh Penguins legend Evgeni Malkin is the latest prominent figure to be the victim of theft. Someone or multiple people broke into his home and apparently stole his three Stanley Cup rings, according to KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso.

The crime is said to have occurred around the time Malkin and the Penguins were playing the visiting Ottawa Senators this past Saturday. The door was kicked in and the alarm system and cameras were down, per Borrasso and Patrick Damp.

2025 is starting as 2024 ended. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr., Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. and Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin were all the targets of home burglaries in the latter half of last year.

Evgeni Malkin was a major part of the Penguins' peak

It boggles the mind to think that these crimes are becoming so prevalent in areas that are expected to be highly secure. Though, for the perpetrators who can sidestep such measures, the opportunities to steal are unfortunately spelled out for them. One glance at a team's schedule, and they know when a player will be out of their house.

The 38-year-old, who scored his 500th career goal earlier this season, won the prestigious Conn Smythe Trophy in the 2009 Stanley Cup Final and helped Pittsburgh win two more championships in 2016 and 2017. One can only assume that Malkin's three rings are among his most treasured possessions. An investigation will now surely commence.

The Penguins fell to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night, 4-2, and do not play again until Friday, giving Evgeni Malkin additional time to meet with police and thoroughly assess the gravity of the situation. Ideally, he will quickly get the answers he is looking for and recover the stolen items.

The sports world is on high alert following this latest break-in.