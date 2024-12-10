The Cincinnati Bengals got a huge win on Monday Night Football. Cincinnati defeated Dallas 27-20 on a heroic two-minute drive that resulted in Joe Burrow finding Ja'Marr Chase for a 40-yard touchdown. Unfortunately, it was not such a good night at the Burrow household while Joe was away in California.

Joe Burrow's home was broken into while he played on Monday Night Football, according to Karin Johnson of WLWT5. The Hamilton County Sherriff's Office confirmed the break in.

Johnson was able to obtain 911 calls that further confirm the break in.

One caller claimed that her daughter was staying at the house.

“Someone is trying to break into the house right now. My daughter is there. This is Joe Burrow’s house,” the caller said. “She is staying there. He’s at the football game. She’s wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding, or if she should go outside. She said someone was in the house.”

Later, the woman's daughter also called 911.

“Someone broke into my house,” she said. “It’s like completely messed up.”

During the call, the woman can be heard talking to a man in the house. The dispatcher confirmed that he was working security at the house.

This is the latest in several reported robberies targeting NFL players, including Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Why Bengals MNF win is a big deal despite doomed 2024 campaign

Monday night may not have been great for Joe Burrow on balance. However, it was just what the Bengals needed.

The Bengals beat a frisky Cowboys team 27-20 and advanced to 5-8 on the season. Cincinnati's 2024 campaign has been a huge disappointment, with the team almost guaranteed to miss the postseason. That said, getting any wins they can down the stretch is still important.

Cincinnati needs to build some momentum that they can carry over into the news season.

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase were both instrumental in Monday's victory. Everyone knows that the pair have chemistry and they proved it once again by putting up over 170 yards and two touchdowns.

If the Bengals are going to find success again in 2025, they will need to figure out who is essential to their plans moving forward. The final four games of the regular season are the perfect testing ground to figure it out.

Next up for the Bengals is a Week 15 matchup against the Titans.