Pittsburgh Penguins winger Michael Bunting isn't playing against the Tampa Bay Lightining on Sunday, due to an unfortunate situation. Bunting was involved in a car accident outside PPG Paints Arena leaving him unavailable, per The Athletic.

It is unknown at time of writing what occurred in the accident, and how Bunting was involved. The accident is not expected to be serious, per Sports Illustrated. It's also unclear if Bunting is hurt, or if there is another issue involved that's keeping him off the ice.

Bunting has posted 25 total points this season for the Penguins. He has 13 goals on the season, with his last one recorded on January 7 in a game against Columbus. The winger seems to fit in well with the Penguins, building rapport with All-Star Sidney Crosby.

The Penguins and Lightning are scheduled to play Sunday at 5:00 Eastern. Pittsburgh is 18-18-8 on the year.

Penguins looking for wins and a return trip to the postseason

Pittsburgh is not having as great a season as fans are looking for. The Penguins have struggled defensively this year, and are floundering in the Eastern Conference. The club has allowed more goals than any other team in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division.

While Bunting isn't considered the star of the team, the winger's played an important supporting role for the last few years. This season, Bunting's nearly matched his goal total from last year. In 2023-24, the winger posted 19 total goals. He spent the campaign playing for both the Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes.

The loss of Bunting though comes at a bad time. He's been red-hot over his last 10 games for Pittsburgh. In that span, he has posted six goals and nine total points. With Pittsburgh's defense looking so woeful, the team's got to keep scoring on offense.

The Penguins must find some offense without the winger on the ice. The club might have an answer in Philip Tomasino, who is coming back to the club from injured reserve. Tomasino was acquired this year from the Nashville Predators, and is expected to take some minutes left open without Bunting on the ice.

On the year, Tomasino has 8 points including 4 goals. He last recorded a point on December 29, in a Penguins victory over the New York Islanders. Tomasino posted two assists in that contest.

Pittsburgh is 3-4-3 in their last 10 contests. Tampa Bay enters Sunday's game with a 22-15-3 record. Both teams enter Sunday's contest coming off a loss.