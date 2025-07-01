The Boston Red Sox had themselves a night to remember, but no one shined brighter than outfielder Wilyer Abreu, who made franchise history with a rare blend of speed and power. In Boston’s 13-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park, Abreu became the first Red Sox player since 1939 to hit both an inside-the-park home run and a grand slam in the same game.

The milestone was highlighted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

“Wilyer Abreu is the first Red Sox player with an inside the park homer and a grand slam in the same game since 1939.”

The historic performance began in the bottom of the fifth inning when Abreu ripped a 423-foot shot off the center field wall. The ball scattered away from the defense, giving Abreu enough time to race home headfirst for an electric inside-the-park home run that pushed the Red Sox lead to 8-4.

Then in the eighth, he struck again. With the bases loaded, the outfielder crushed his 16th home run of the season — a 407-foot grand slam with a 108.5 mph exit velocity — capping off a dominant performance. This rare combination has only been achieved eight times in Red Sox franchise history, making Abreu’s feat a true modern marvel.

The last to do it before Abreu? Jim Tabor in 1939. According to franchise records, Tabor was the most recent Red Sox player to hit both an inside-the-park home run and a grand slam in the same game. That makes Abreu’s achievement the first of its kind in nearly 86 years — a truly remarkable moment in Red Sox history.

This historic night also adds to what has already been a breakout 2025 campaign for Abreu. The Venezuelan outfielder now leads the club with 16 home runs and has continued to show why he’s one of the most exciting young players on the roster. Fans have already seen flashes of his talent in previous games, but this moment cemented him as a rising force in Red Sox franchise history.

What makes this more than just a statistical quirk is the context. Inside-the-park home runs are rare in modern MLB due to tighter field dimensions and improved defense, while grand slams remain among the most celebrated plays in baseball. To do both in the same game — at Fenway Park, no less — puts Abreu in a tier of his own.

From electrifying the crowd to anchoring a win, Abreu gave Red Sox fans a moment they won’t soon forget. It wasn’t just a win — it was a slice of history.