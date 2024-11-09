The Pittsburgh Penguins entered the 2024-25 NHL season hoping to bounce back from what has been two straight years on the outside looking in at the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and were hoping that goaltender Tristan Jarry would play a key role in a hopeful return to the playoffs.

However, Jarry struggled once again to start the season, leading to a demotion to the American Hockey League; meanwhile, the Penguins have moved forward with the tandem of Alex Nedeljkovic and rookie Joel Blomqvist.

Ahead of Pittsburgh's next game against the Dallas Stars on Monday, they've re-called Jarry from his two-week conditioning stint with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins; in a corresponding move, they've moved Matt Nieto down to WBS.

Jarry's numbers in the AHL were positive, as he went 4-1 with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage, something that the Penguins were hoping to see via TSN.

“It’s just part of the process we’ve put in place in here over the next little while to help Tristan get to his very best,” head coach Mike Sullivan said when Jarry was sent down. “It’s our responsibility to help players through some of the struggles they inevitably go through in this league, and Tristan is no different.”

Monday's game between the Penguins and Stars is scheduled to face-off from PPG Paints Arena starting at 7:00 PM EST.

The Penguins re-signed Tristan Jarry to a five-year contract in 2023

The Penguins and GM Kyle Dubas raised eyebrows when they made a major financial commitment to Jarry, signing him to a five year contract with an AAV of $5.375 million.

Through two games this season with the Penguins, Jarry posted disappointing numbers, with a 5.47 goals-against average and a .836 save percentage. Last season, Jarry was replaced as the starter by Nedeljkovic down the stretch, as the Penguins made a late push for one of the final Wild Card playoff spots.