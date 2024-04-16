The Pittsburgh Penguins have been on an incredible run as of late to keep their playoff hopes alive, but with one game remaining in the regular season, they still need some help from other teams, and Sidney Crosby got real on where the team stands in comparison to where it was a few weeks back.
“Obviously we need some help, but given the position we were in a few weeks ago, I think we would have taken this opportunity,” Sidney Crosby said, via Pens Inside Scoop. “So hopefully, we get some help. All we can do is control being ready to play and finding a way to win that one.”
The Penguins picked up a 4-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Monday, a game in which Crosby scored a goal and had an assist. Crosby has been on a heater down the stretch this season, as he is now up to 42 goals with 50 assists for 92 points, according to NHL.com. He is the catalyst for this late-season run for Pittsburgh.
Evgeni Malkin has played better as of late as well. The Penguins' addition of Michael Bunting has done Evgeni Malkin's line well. Malkin is up to 26 goals with 39 assists for 65 points this season after a slow start, according to NHL.com. It looked like the Penguins were waiving the white flag on the season when they traded Jake Guentzel to the division rival Carolina Hurricanes, and it made sense at the time with where they were in the standings ahead of the deadline. But Michael Bunting was in the return from the Hurricanes, and his addition has given the second line life.
All of this has the Penguins with a chance to make the playoffs if the scenario plays out their way.
What do the Penguins need to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs?
There are three games of consequence when it comes to the Penguins making the playoffs, and one is obviously the team's game against the New York Islanders on Wednesday. However, for that game to matter for the Penguins, they need some help in the Philadelphia Flyers vs Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens vs Detroit Red Wings games on Tuesday.
The Penguins have 88 points, while the Capitals and Red Wings have 89. Therefore, if either of the Capitals or Red Wings win on Tuesday, the Penguins will be eliminated from playoff contention. Pittsburgh can make the playoffs with a win over the Islanders if the Capitals and Red Wings lose in any fashion. If the Penguins lose in overtime, they can clinch a playoff spot if both the Capitals and Red Wings lose in regulation.
It might be too little, too late for the Penguins. The run over the last few weeks has been great, but they still need some help to extend their season.