Who are the most worthy NHL All-Star Game candidates on the Penguins?

The Pittsburgh Penguins aimed to contend this season while they still have Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in the locker room. That's why they were active in NHL Free Agency, adding a number of players to their roster. It's also why they moved heaven and Earth to acquire Erik Karlsson in August.

The Penguins have not met expectations, though. In fact, they sit in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division as of this writing. Pittsburgh is just five points ahead of the last-place Columbus Blue Jackets. They have won three of their last four games. That said, they are still on the outside looking in.

Perhaps things could change around the NHL All-Star Game. The league puts on an annual showcase involving a number of the sport's top stars around the midway point of the year. This year, the event takes place on February 4th in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

A lot of players use the time for rest, but others take the opportunity to have some fun with others around the league. Who could represent Pittsburgh this year? Here are some of the top candidates to represent the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in February.

Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby are still worthy of the NHL All-Star Game

The Penguins want to do right by Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin before the future Hall of Famers call it quits. So far, they are doing their part to make the team competitive. And they are proving that they are more than worthy of joining the best in the league in Toronto.

Crosby leads the Penguins in goals with 18 in 30 games. He also ranks second on the team in points with 33. Malkin, meanwhile, has 11 goals and 26 points. Crosby is currently on a nearly 50-goal pace so far this season. If he keeps it up, it'd mark his first 50-goal season since 2009-10.

Malkin, though, is on a 30-goal pace. If he can maintain this, the 37-year-old would have his first 30+ goal campaign since the 2017-18 season. These are incredible early-season performances from two franchise icons. And these performances should certainly put them in contention to earn NHL All-Star Game honors.

Erik Karlsson is performing well

The Penguins acquired Erik Karlsson in the offseason hoping he'd provide even more offensive firepower to the team. And to be fair, the reigning Norris Trophy winner is doing his part. He is providing an incredibly respectable level of offense despite the team's woes so far.

Karlsson is currently on pace to fall short of his 25 goals from last season. He only has six through his first 30 games with Pittsburgh this season. That said, the 33-year-old is on pace for another 60-point season. It's certainly a far cry from his historic 100-point campaign last year, but it's still a high level of production from a defenseman.

If Karlsson can continue providing the offense, the Penguins may turn things around. And it may land Karlsson a spot in his sixth NHL All-Star Game when the event comes around in February.

Jake Guentzel may be a shoo-in

Jake Guentzel was originally supposed to miss time due to injury at the start of the year. However, he defied any injury timeline as he skated in the season opener. Not only that but he's played every game for Pittsburgh. Guenztel has not only played, but he has absolutely thrived.

Guentzel currently leads the Penguins in points with 34 through 30 games. He ranks second on the team in goals (14), as well. Furthermore, the 29-year-old Nebraska native is on pace for 92 points in 2023-24. This total would surpass his previous career high of 84 in 2021-22.

Each team has one representative in the NHL All-Star Game. And there is a chance, regardless of how fair it is, that Pittsburgh only sends one of the players on this list. If that's the case Jake Guentzel may be the shoo-in candidate to represent the Penguins in Toronto in February.