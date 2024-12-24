The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers turned back the clock on Monday night, playing a vintage barn burner in the final game for each team before the holiday break — and Sidney Crosby was right in the thick of things.

The captain scored a goal and added three assists as the Pens beat the Flyers 7-3 at PPG Paints Arena, in the process tying Mario Lemieux for the most assists in franchise history with 1,033.

“I dreamed of playing in the NHL, and I am grateful for that, for all these years,” said one of the greatest players of all time after the triumph. “But I don't think about where I am on the list. To be with Mario, though, that's pretty cool. I never would have expected that. So, that's just a bonus.”

Crosby reached the milestone in 1,308 games; it took Lemieux just 915.

“Obviously, I didn't ever think I'd be close to that,” No. 87 continued, per NHL.com's Wes Crosby. “I've played a lot of games. He played a lot less than I did. It's what happens when you play long enough.”

Like he usually is, Crosby was the catalyst for a Penguins team that has now won three of four games to improve to 16-15-5 on the 2024-25 campaign. Pittsburgh will now have four days off for the holiday pause; there won't be any games on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day in the NHL.

Sidney Crosby, Penguins earn huge win over Flyers before holiday break

Crosby led the way, but the Penguins got production from all over the lineup on Monday. Rickard Rakell had a goal and two assists, Michael Bunting scored twice, and Bryan Rust added a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh. Erik Karlsson and Evgeni Malkin each chipped in two assists, and Tristan Jarry made 24 saves.

“The first two things we talk about with our players is attitude and effort,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said, “because those are the two things that you have complete control over. So, when it’s not going the right way, part of the solution is always to simplify.”

“It’s big for us, especially playing a team like Philly,” Rakell echoed. “We know that we’re going to play them a lot, and a lot down the stretch. We’re just feeling good about ourselves going into this (holiday) break and just regrouping and getting away from it a little bit. Then just come back even better.”

Crosby had three assists before sealing the contest with an empty netter to make it 6-3 late in the third period. Blake Lizotte would score on the powerplay in the waning seconds to secure the 7-3 final.

Following a difficult start to the season, Pittsburgh has vastly improved over the last several weeks. The squad is now just a single point out of the final wildcard berth in the Eastern Conference.

After a couple of days of rest and relaxation, the Penguins are back in action against the New York Islanders on the road on Saturday as they look to continue banking points before the New Year.