A former back-to-back Stanley Cup champion is hanging up the skates, as former Pittsburgh Penguins left winger Carl Hagelin announced his retirement from the NHL after dealing with extensive injuries.

Hagelin posted his retirement message on Instagram to his nearly 100K followers, informing them of his decision amid a debilitating eye injury he suffered in March of 2022.

“Unfortunately my eye injury is too severe to keep playing the game I love,” he wrote, per Stephen Wyno of the Associated Press. “I want to thank all my amazing teammates, doctors and other staff members that I've met and played with throughout the years.”

Hagelin was drafted in the 6th round of the 2007 NHL Draft, and made his debut with the New York Rangers in 2011 after success at the University of Michigan. He excelled for four years in New York, before landing with the Penguins and immediately winning consecutive Stanley Cups.

He thanked his teammates that helped him hoist the greatest trophy in hockey, and looked back on everything that the sport has given him over the years.

“I’m extremely grateful for all the memories hockey has given me and I’ve loved every single day of it,” Hagelin said in his post.

Hagelin finished up with the Washington Capitals, and has not played since late in the 2022 season. He was attempting to make a comeback, but has decided to call it a career with a dangerous eye reconstruction in addition to nagging hip pain that required surgery.

He retires having played in over 700 games, including 128 postseason appearances in the 2010s which was the most of any player in that span.