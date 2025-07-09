The WNBA All-Star Game is right around the corner, as the selected All-Stars will participate in a contest on July 19. On Tuesday, the league had captains Napheesa Collier and Caitlin Clark draft their teams for the upcoming game. However, the two stars surprised everybody with a wild decision to trade coaches.

Cheryl Reeve was originally going to coach Clark's team while Sandy Brondello was going to coach Collier's squad. However, during a segment on ESPN, the two WNBA stars revealed their trade after the draft was concluded.

“To be completely honest, I love my team, said Clark. “I think they're great. I don't have any intentions of really trading any of them. I don't know if this is in the rules, I don't really care, but I think we've already discussed, we are gonna trade coaches. Napheesa's going to take her coach. Sandy Brondello, let's get it.”

🚨 TRADE ALERT 🚨 Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier have decided to trade COACHES! That means Cheryl Reeve will now coach Team Collier and Sandy Brondello will lead Team Clark 👀 2025 @ATT WNBA All-Star pic.twitter.com/LtcZs273SY — WNBA (@WNBA) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Shortly after the WNBA All-Star draft ended and the trade was made, the league shared each roster for the upcoming game. Clark will be playing alongside Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, and Las Vegas Aces' superstar A'Ja Wilson. Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier has Angel Reese, Kelsey Plum, and Breanna Stewart.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game rosters are now set! Team Clark⭐️ Aliyah Boston

Sonia Citron

*Caitlin Clark

Sabrina Ionescu

Kiki Iriafen

Kelsey Mitchell

Satou Sabally

Kayla Thornton

Gabby Williams

A’ja Wilson

Jackie Young Team Collier⭐️ Paige Bueckers

*Napheesa Collier… pic.twitter.com/08gQvK5GEj — WNBA Communications (@WNBAComms) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

It is notable that Reeve, who is the head coach of the Minnesota Lynx, was the individual who left Caitlin Clark off of Team USA for the 2024 Summer Olympics. It's unclear if there is any bad blood between the two, as it's more likely that Clark was doing Collier a favor by allowing her to have her WNBA coach for the All-Star Game.

This will be Clark's second All-Star appearance in her career, while this is Collier's fifth. It should be a fun game, as it will feature some of the best talent the WNBA has to offer.