The WNBA All-Star Game is right around the corner, as the selected All-Stars will participate in a contest on July 19. On Tuesday, the league had captains Napheesa Collier and Caitlin Clark draft their teams for the upcoming game. However, the two stars surprised everybody with a wild decision to trade coaches.

Cheryl Reeve was originally going to coach Clark's team while Sandy Brondello was going to coach Collier's squad. However, during a segment on ESPN, the two WNBA stars revealed their trade after the draft was concluded.

“To be completely honest, I love my team, said Clark. “I think they're great. I don't have any intentions of really trading any of them. I don't know if this is in the rules, I don't really care, but I think we've already discussed, we are gonna trade coaches. Napheesa's going to take her coach. Sandy Brondello, let's get it.”

Shortly after the WNBA All-Star draft ended and the trade was made, the league shared each roster for the upcoming game. Clark will be playing alongside Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, and Las Vegas Aces' superstar A'Ja Wilson. Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier has Angel Reese, Kelsey Plum, and Breanna Stewart.

It is notable that Reeve, who is the head coach of the Minnesota Lynx, was the individual who left Caitlin Clark off of Team USA for the 2024 Summer Olympics. It's unclear if there is any bad blood between the two, as it's more likely that Clark was doing Collier a favor by allowing her to have her WNBA coach for the All-Star Game.

This will be Clark's second All-Star appearance in her career, while this is Collier's fifth. It should be a fun game, as it will feature some of the best talent the WNBA has to offer.

More WNBA News
Sheryl Swoopes Comets
WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes initiated as an honorary member of Sigma Gamma RhoRandall Barnes ·
Nike A'One All-Star, A'ja Wilson, Nike, WNBA All-Star
A’ja Wilson’s ‘All-Star’ Nike A’One releasing soonDominik Zawartko ·
Mystics guard Brittney Sykes, Sparks center Dearica Hamby and Liberty guard Natasha Cloud with 2025 WNBA All-Star Game logo in background
5 biggest snubs from 2025 WNBA All-Star GameJaren Kawada ·
Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton (5) applauds after defeating the Indiana Fever at Chase Center.
Liberty coach Sandy Brondello’s heartwarming message to Kayla Thornton after All-Star selectionErin Achenbach ·
Former Los Angeles Sparks Candace Parker stands next to her daughter, white jacket, Lailaa Nicole Williams, as she acknowledges the crowd during a jersey retirement ceremony at halftime.
Candace Parker opens up on why WNBA coaching might not be in the cardsZachary Draves ·
Candace’s Rising Stars general manager Candace Parker looks on during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center.
Candace Parker’s WNBA Mount Rushmore features some surprising namesZachary Draves ·