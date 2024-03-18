The Pittsburgh Penguins picked up an important win on Sunday night. Pittsburgh took down a struggling Detroit Red Wings squad, putting six goals past Detroit. The win was especially important for superstar Sidney Crosby. Crosby scored a goal and added an assist against the Winged Wheel, snapping an 11-game goal-scoring drought.
Crosby spoke with reporters after the game. He addressed his goal against Detroit and expressed his hope for more goals to come. Especially since Pittsburgh has some rather important games on the horizon as the regular season nears its end.
“Been a while,” Crosby said, via NHL.com “Nice to see it go in. Hopefully, some more will start to go in. There are some huge games coming up. It would be nice to see some more go in the net.”
The Penguins are chasing down teams like the Red Wings in the playoff race. Pittsburgh's win brings them to 69 points on the season. They now trail Detroit by just five points for the final wild card spot. However, they have two other teams ahead of them, and both are Metropolitan Division rivals.
Sidney Crosby, Penguins take down Red Wings
Sidney Crosby's goal helped give the Penguins the lead in the second period on Sunday. However, he wasn't the only member of the team to have a multi-point game. Reilly Smith, Valtteri Puustinen, and Lars Eller added a goal and an assist each. And it was former Red Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic who kept Detroit at bay from the crease.
“I thought it was good,” Crosby said of his team's performance on Sunday, via NHL.com. “Today, I thought we worked hard, generated a lot, especially in the first half of the game. That was the difference. Just converted.”
The Penguins handed Detroit their eighth loss in their last nine games. The Red Wings defeated the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday to snap a seven-game losing streak. Detroit's once comfortable playoff position has quickly deteriorated as the team free falls in the Eastern Conference standings.
Sidney Crosby and the Penguins picked up a massive win on Sunday night. And it could help them make a late push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Pittsburgh continues its playoff push on Tuesday when they hit the road to play the New Jersey Devils.