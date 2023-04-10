Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Former VCU guard Ace Baldwin Jr. is transferring to Penn State after three seasons with the Rams, he announced via a Sunday tweet.

A former 3-star recruit out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, Baldwin chose VCU over offers from UConn, Georgetown, Maryland, Miami, South Carolina and Kansas State, among others, according to 247Sports. Baldwin led a Rams squad that went 27-8 overall and 15-3 against conference opponents with 12.7 points per game and 5.8 assists per game.

Ace Baldwin’s scoring peaked at 37 points in an early-February matchup with the Saint Louis Billikens. He became one of three Rams to score in double figures as he hit 12 of his 15 shots, four of his five 3-point attempts and all nine of his free throw attempts against St. Louis, guiding VCU to a 73-65 win in Chaifetz Arena.

Ace Baldwin limped off the court after suffering a leg injury in the second half of a 63-51 loss to St. Mary’s in the first round of the NCAA tournament. He would end the night with 13 points as he knocked down six of his 11 field goal attempts and one of his two long-range shots in 28 minutes of play.

VCU coach Mike Rhoades had high praise for the 6-foot-1-inch guard before VCU’s first-round game against Saint Mary’s, calling him the “competitive leader” of the program before the first-round matchup.

“He’s the head of our snake. He’s the competitive leader in our program. He’s that type of point guard that he makes an impact,” Rhoades said, via AllPennState Editor Mark Wogenrich. “I’ve always said that, from a long time ago, the best players, not because of their stat line, are the ones that impact winning in so many ways.

“The greatest compliment you can get in a team sport is you make those around you better. That’s Ace on a daily basis.”