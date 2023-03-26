Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

VCU head coach Mike Rhoades is meeting with Penn State on Sunday, Stadium Hoops Analyst Jeff Goodman wrote in a Sunday tweet.

“Rhoades has strong ties to the area,” wrote Goodman. “Played at Lebanon Valley. Rhoades loves VCU, but A-10 was one-bid league and Big Ten got 8 teams in tourney.”

Mike Rhoades, who led Lebanon Valley College to a Division III National Championship in 1994, went 129-61 in his six seasons with VCU. According to the team’s website, he was hired to become the team’s 12th head coach in 2017 after spending three years as the head coach of Rice and an associate head coach for VCU from 2011-14.

The Rams went 27-8 under Rhoades’s guidance last season, taking home a 15-3 record against conference opponents and a 15-3 home record. They won the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship in a 68-56 victory over the Dayton Flyers, earning a spot in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament for the 19th time in program history. It would be the third appearance in the NCAA tournament for Mike Rhoades.

Former head coach Micah Shrewsberry was hired to replace Mike Brey, who said he would take some time off and pursue television after he interviewed at USF. After coaching with Notre Dame for over two decades, Brey stepped down as Notre Dame’s head coach in January, going 481-269 since he took over the program in 2000.

“I’m very excited to be joining the University of Notre Dame family,” Shrewsberry said in a Friday statement. “The combination of top notch academics, plus a long storied history of success on the basketball court, made this a very attractive job for me.

“The power of the Notre Dame brand, and the passionate alumni family, will allow us to recruit the brightest student-athletes from coast to coast. I can’t wait to get to campus and begin connecting with the students, faculty and staff which make this place special.”