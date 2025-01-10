The Penn State football season came to an end on Thursday night in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl. The Nittany Lions were in prime position to advance to the national title game, but they let it slip away against Notre Dame despite a dominant performance from star defensive end Abdul Carter. Carter has been an absolute force since coming to Penn State in 2022, and he decided shortly after the game that he will not be coming back next year and will instead enter the NFL Draft.

“Penn State consensus All American defensive end Abdul Carter has entered the 2025 NFL Draft and hired Drew Rosenhaus, Robert Bailey and Jason Rosenhaus to represent him,” Adam Schefter said in a post.

This decision doesn't surprise anyone as Adbul Carter will likely be off the board very quickly when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around. He is one of the best players in college football, and Drew Rosenhaus is expecting big things from him.

“I expect Abdul will be one of the top picks of this draft and a future All Pro,” Rosenhaus said.

Carter joined the Penn State football team in 2022, and he was an immediate impact player. Most guys need a little bit of time before they start being a main contributor, but as soon as Carter got playing experience with the Nittany Lions, he became a force.

In 2022, Carter finished the season with 56 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles. Those are incredibly impressive numbers, especially for a player's first year.

During the 2023 season, Carter was able to rack up 49 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, five passes defended, one forced fumble and one interception. Another incredibly productive season.

Carter ended his Penn State season with his best year yet as he finished the 2024 campaign with 68 total tackles, 12 sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles. He is going to be an absolute problem at the next level.

Unfortunately for Abdul Carter, his Penn State career did not end the way he was hoping as they came a little short of their national championship dreams. The Nittany Lions played well for the most part on Thursday against Notre Dame, but there were too many crucial mistakes. Penn State led by 10 at one point in the game and they led by a touchdown late in the fourth. They also got the ball with under a minute left in the tie game. The Nittany Lions still found a way to lose in regulation.

Still, it was a good run for Carter and the Penn State football team as they made it all the way to the College Football Playoff semis and they set a school record with 13 wins on the season.

Carter was impressive in his final game with the Nittany Lions as he had five total tackles, one sack and one pass defended.

Abdul Carter has certainly solidified himself as a Penn State legend during his time in college, and he now joins an elite group of Nittany Lion defenders that are dominating in the NFL. He is hoping to be the next.