If one is not engaged in what is currently going on in college football and just happened to see Penn State's name among the remaining four teams, they would assume the program had enjoyed a magnificent 2024-25 season. Though, as diehard fans know, it is far more complicated than that. James Franklin and his Nittany Lions managed to advance to the Playoff semifinals without earning a signature victory.

Heck, there are plenty of people who would have remained skeptical even if Penn State beat Notre Dame in Thursday's Orange Bowl. Despite what the oddsmakers said, another marquee loss is not an acceptable outcome for this team. But that is what happened in Hard Rock Stadium.

The Lions squandered an early 10-0 lead, started to unravel in the second half, roared back in the fourth quarter and then ultimately melted in the closing seconds. With the score tied and less than 40 seconds left on the clock, Franklin opted to be aggressive. Drew Allar threw a brutal interception in the middle of the field in the face of immense defensive pressure. The Fighting Irish capitalized and converted a game-winning 41-yard field goal.

Penn State's season bitterly ends, while Notre Dame advances to the national championship. University Park is surely in shambles following the 27-24 loss. Despair is not the only emotion sweeping the fan base, however.

James Franklin draws the ire of the masses after gut-wrenching loss

Penn State football supporters demand repercussions for what is yet another big-stage stumble. Specifically, they are calling for the head coach's job. “For the millionth time, fire James Franklin,” @Skeeterbot69 posted on X.

“Fire James Franklin. Period,” @DT3Yut expressed. “What more needs to be seen. Completely outcoached in the second half. Another big game, another big loss.” Some fans were a bit more emphatic when articulating their dissatisfaction about the outcome of this College Football Playoff game.

“IF PENN STATE SUPPORTERS DO NOT PULL THEIR SUPPORT FOR THE PENN STATE FOOTBALL PROGRAM AFTER JAMES FRANKLIN EMBARRASSED US YET AGAIN, I AM UNFORTUNATELY FINISHED SUPPORTING OUR FOOTBALL PROGAM,” @JosephMadison38 exclaimed. “SO IF WE DO NOT FIRE FRANKLIN, I AM PULLING ALL OF MY FINANCIAL SUPPORT!”

Others resigned themselves to the unpleasant fate, one they unfortunately know all too well, and are recognizing the likelihood that the HC is coming back for next season. “We’re not going to fire James Franklin but we should,” @ty5holman posted. “Don’t know how much more evidence you could get to show he is consistently outclassed by schools with equal talent.”

Will Penn State football bounce back?

The “fire Franklin” cries usually surface whenever Penn State loses an important game, and they have always gone ignored by the athletic department. This defeat feels a bit different, though. The Lions squared off against an opponent that faced similar questions about its own credibility. Allar's reputation for not coming through in the clutch was supposed to meet its remedy in the form of Riley Leonard's passing limitations.

The Notre Dame QB did indeed struggle, tossing two picks, but Allar's shortcomings proved more costly. Defensive lapses in the fourth quarter cannot be forgotten, either. Despite Nicholas Singleton's three-touchdown effort and Abdul Carter's active night, Penn State football missed out on a golden opportunity to compete to win their first national title since 1986.

How much blame falls on Franklin's shoulders? He is now 1-15 versus top-five ranked opponents while coaching the Nittany Lions. This loss should sting the most. By the sound of it, the fans definitely feel that way.