Donald Trump is determined to stay in front of the nation's cameras as the November 5 election approaches. He will have a chance to do that at one of the biggest college football games of the year when Penn State hosts Ohio State November 2. The former President's election team has announced that he will be going to that Big Ten football game.

Pennsylvania is one of the key battleground states in the Republican candidate's campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris. Attending the game between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will give Trump the opportunity to be seen along with more than 106,000 fans at Penn State's Beaver Stadium and a national television audience.

Trump already attended a college football game earlier this year in Birmingham, Alabama. He attended the high-profile battle between Georgia and Alabama, and was seen on the Jumbotron at Bryant-Denny Stadium. He was cheered by a majority of the fans but also heard his share of boos in the Deep South.

Penn State is the third-ranked team in the nation and they hope to remain undefeated when fourth-ranked Ohio State comes to University Park. The Nittany Lions are 6-0 as they prepare to face Wisconsin on the road Saturday. Ohio State (5-1) hosts Nebraska before the epic Big Ten contest three days before the Presidential election.

Buckeyes hope to get back on winning track

Ohio State dropped a 32-31 decision to top-ranked Oregon in its last game. After falling by the slimmest of margins to the former Pac-12 powerhouse, the Buckeyes had a bye before their scheduled return to action against the resurgent Cornhuskers (5-2).

Penn State is likely to face a much bigger challenge as they go on the road to face the Badgers (5-2). Wisconsin is traditionally very tough to beat on their home turf. The Badgers are coming off an impressive 23-3 road triumph over Northwestern, and Wisconsin is sure to be primed at the idea of taking down the undefeated Nittany Lions.

The Buckeyes have a dangerous passing attack that they will hope to unleash as they return to action against the Cornhuskers and again the following week at Penn State. The former President will likely see Will Howard under center as he attempts to get the ball downfield to superstar freshman wideout Jeremiah Smith and veteran Emeka Egbuka.

Penn State is dependent on the accuracy of quarterback Drew Allar, who has been extremely sharp this season. He has completed 103 of 146 passes for 1,492 yards with 11 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

If Ohio State and Penn State both are victorious this weekend, their meeting will go a long way towards determining the Big Ten teams that are eligible to compete in the College Football Playoff.