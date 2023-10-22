Penn State football and Ohio State football played one of the biggest games of the college football season on Saturday. ESPN's College GameDay and Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff both aired their live shows from Columbus, Ohio for the big matchup between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions, and it ended up being a close game all the way through. The story of the game for both Ohio State and Penn State was defense. Both defenses made life difficult on the opposing offense, but at the end of the day, only one team had Marvin Harrison Jr. He was able to make enough big plays, and Ohio State ended up earning a huge 20-12 victory to stay undefeated.

This was a huge game for Penn State football. The Nittany Lions took down the Buckeyes back in 2016, and they ended up winning the Big Ten that season. However, since then, Penn State has failed to get a win over Ohio State. They have come close a few times, but they haven't been able to get it done. Going into this weekend's game, they felt like they had a good chance to come out on top and get over the hump. Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, that wasn't the case.

Ohio State football's defense was lock down all day long, and they didn't let Penn State quarterback Drew Allar get anything going. Allar finished the game 18-42 for 191 yards and one touchdown. He knows that the offense's performance isn't going to cut it.

“Obviously, it sucks to lose,” Drew Allar said, according to an article from Basic Blues Nation. “It’s not fun to lose at all. But we got to take tomorrow to get better. We can only control what we can control. And at the end of the day, we have to go out and do what we did the first six weeks. Obviously, today was not good enough at all. But if we attack each week and don’t lose faith in each other, we can still be in the position we want to be in at the end of the year.”

The season isn't over for Penn State, however, and Allar knows that they have to get better from this experience.

“There’s a lot of emotions in the locker room, and for good reason,” Allar continued. “Nobody wants to feel this way. We put countless hours of hard work in. And it sucks to have a result like this, but we have to wash it, learn from it. Because if we don’t learn from it, we’re just fooling ourselves. We have to be really critical of this film. Just really learn from it, and not let this happen again.”

The Nittany Lions will now have to beat Michigan when the Wolverines come to town in a few weeks, and then hope that Michigan can beat Ohio State when those two teams meet up in late November. The race to the finish line in the Big Ten East is going to be a fun one.