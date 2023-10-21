The Penn State football program lost a tough game on the road to Ohio State by the score of 20-12, and Penn State head coach James Franklin gave Ryan Day's team all of the credit after the game for their performance.

“Like always, want to give Ohio State a ton of credit,” James Franklin said, via Mark Wogenrich of Sports Illustrated. “I'm not sure, we'll watch the tape. I'm not sure if we didn't just watch two of the best teams in college football, obviously specifically on the defensive side of the ball. But you gotta give them credit.”

“I’m not sure if we didn’t just watch two of the best teams in college football, obviously specifically on the defensive side of the ball,” Penn State’s James Franklin said. pic.twitter.com/w1er5SQz9b — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) October 21, 2023

Franklin went on to say that the Penn State football program did not do well enough on third down to win the game, and also credited Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for his play.

“We went into this knowing that we needed to have an awareness and limit the impact of 18 [Marvin Harrison Jr.] in the game,” Franklin said, via Wogenrich. “We had a hard time doing that. Guy's a heck of a player. Gotta give a lot of credit. But to me, the story of the game came down to third down. We weren't able to stay on the field on third down on offense, which was the biggest difference in the game in my opinion.”

Penn State will look to bounce back from this loss at home aagainst Indiana next week. The next crucial game for the Nittany Lions comes at home against Michigan, which is currently the No. 2 team in the country.