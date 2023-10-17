Two Big Ten titans are preparing to face off this weekend when Penn State heads to Ohio State to take on the Buckeyes. This will be quarterback Drew Allar's first game starting versus Ohio State.

Ahead of the big game, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day praised Allar for how's he done in his first year as a starter.

“I have a lot of respect for him,” he said. “He's certainly a great player. I think he's done a great job in his first year. He has great poise and I think he's got a great future ahead of him,” via Chase Brown.

Through six games, Allar has led the Nittany Lions to an undefeated record. He has completed 65.2% of his passes for 1,254 yards and 12 touchdowns. He took over the starting quarterback job after Sean Clifford entered the 2023 NFL Draft where he was drafted in the fifth round.

However, Penn State is facing their toughest test of year against the Buckeyes. No. 3 Ohio State is also undefeated and has one of the better defenses across college football. They have a top three scoring defense as they have not allowed more than 17 points in any game. They also have the 4th best pass defense, having only allowed 154.3 yards per game.

Despite the tough opponent, Drew Allar is unfazed by this week's opponents. Allar said Monday, “I feel really good about the team. I think we’ve done a great job of improving our process each week and just focusing on ourselves and correcting the mistakes we’ve made so far,” via Travis Johnson.