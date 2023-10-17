The Penn State football program has not won in Columbus since 2011. Drew Allar and James Franklin aim to change history and tilt it in their favor as they face the third-ranked Ohio State football squad. Both teams have remained undefeated but the Kyle McCord-led offense is heavily favored to go home with the win. The Nittany Lions quarterback does not seem fazed at all, especially after their decimation of UMass. He unveiled the amount of confidence he has in his teammates, via Travis Johnson of Times Leader.

“I feel really good about the team. I think we’ve done a great job of improving our process each week and just focusing on ourselves and correcting the mistakes we’ve made so far. We’ve just got to keep building on that,” was the bold declaration made by the Penn State football quarterback.

The Nittany Lions have been on a roll. Recently, Penn State demolished the UMass football team and did not allow them to score a single point. Drew Allar led the way with his 16 completions on 23 pass attempts. His three touchdowns were able to give the team a much-needed boost. When it was all said and done, they got the 63-to-nothing victory which solidified their standing as the seventh-best team in the nation.

Coach James Franklin also exudes the same level of confidence in this squad. He is more than ready to remove scoring opportunities from the Ohio State football duo of Kyle McCord and Ryan Day. Will they pull off the upset?