The Ohio State football team improved to 5-0 on the season on Saturday with a dominant win against Purdue. There was a lot of rain during the game and the Buckeyes are dealing with injuries to a couple key offensive players, but they still didn't have any issues against the Boilermakers. Ohio State jumped ahead early and cruised to a 41-7 victory.

Ohio State football is currently ranked #3 in the country, and they will be squaring off against the #6 team in the country, Penn State football, next weekend for one of the biggest matchup of the season. The Big Ten East is one of the best divisions in college football as Michigan joins the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions in that loaded side of the conference, and next week's game will be a crucial one. Both teams are coming into the game undefeated, and the matchup got some more hype added to it after ESPN's College GameDay announced their location for week eight.

ESPN's College GameDay goes to the biggest college football each week and airs their live show on the home team's campus, and they will be going to Columbus, Ohio next week for Ohio State football and Penn State football. This is going to be incredible football game, and the winner will essentially be a win against Michigan away from going to the Big Ten championship game and making the College Football Playoff.

Most year's in the Big Ten, the conference title race is between Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan. That is the case this year. All three of those teams are undefeated, and everybody is under the impression that none of them will lose a game that isn't to one of the other teams. For example, last year, Michigan went 12-0, Ohio State went 11-1 with a loss to Michigan and Penn State went 10-2 with losses to Michigan and Ohio State.

It's also important to note that the Big Ten East winner has never lost to the Big Ten West winner in the Big Ten title game. Because of all of that, it's safe to assume that the winner of next week's huge Penn State-Ohio State showdown will be essentially one win away from going to the College Football Playoff.